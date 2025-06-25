Trump's Greenlight to China for Iranian Oil Amid Sanctions Intrigue

President Donald Trump has signaled that China can proceed with purchasing Iranian oil, amidst ongoing U.S. sanctions. His statement comes in the wake of an Israel-Iran ceasefire, clarifying that sanctions are not being softened, according to a White House spokesperson.

The announcement serves as a reminder of Trump's strategy to prompt China, the top importer of Iranian oil, to consider U.S. oil as an alternative source. Despite the president's public comments, the move could underscore a shift in the rigor of sanctions enforcement against Iran.

The possible geopolitical repercussions include attracting China's attention away from Iran and potentially impacting global oil prices. As talks between the U.S. and Iran loom, Trump's administration is keen on using sanctions as a negotiation tool, political observers suggest.

(With inputs from agencies.)