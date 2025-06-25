Left Menu

Trump's Greenlight to China for Iranian Oil Amid Sanctions Intrigue

President Donald Trump announced that China can continue purchasing Iranian oil, despite U.S. sanctions remaining in place. This statement follows a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, and aims to pressure China to buy U.S. oil instead. Trump's move hints at possible shifts in enforcement standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 03:19 IST
Trump's Greenlight to China for Iranian Oil Amid Sanctions Intrigue
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has signaled that China can proceed with purchasing Iranian oil, amidst ongoing U.S. sanctions. His statement comes in the wake of an Israel-Iran ceasefire, clarifying that sanctions are not being softened, according to a White House spokesperson.

The announcement serves as a reminder of Trump's strategy to prompt China, the top importer of Iranian oil, to consider U.S. oil as an alternative source. Despite the president's public comments, the move could underscore a shift in the rigor of sanctions enforcement against Iran.

The possible geopolitical repercussions include attracting China's attention away from Iran and potentially impacting global oil prices. As talks between the U.S. and Iran loom, Trump's administration is keen on using sanctions as a negotiation tool, political observers suggest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025