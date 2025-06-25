Euro Bond Yields Fluctuate Amid Iran-Israel Ceasefire and Fiscal Spending Concerns
Euro area government bond yields showed mixed trends as investors weighed the ongoing Iran-Israel ceasefire against concerns over increased fiscal spending. Germany approved a record investment budget, and NATO leaders agreed on a defense spending increase. Rising bond supply is expected to drive long-term yields higher, amid unresolved regional tensions.
Euro area government bond yields presented a mixed picture on Wednesday as investors grappled with the implications of a fragile Iran-Israel ceasefire and the prospects of heightened fiscal expenditure across Europe.
On the German front, the cabinet green-lit a historic budget earmarked for record investments. Concurrently, NATO's leadership committed to boosting defense expenditure, with U.S. President Donald Trump assuring continued alliance protection. German 10-year bond yields, a critical eurozone benchmark, edged up by 0.5 basis points to 2.54%, while 30-year yields saw a one basis point increase to reach 3.05%.
Despite expectations of rising bond supply due to increased fiscal activity, ongoing tensions in the Middle East kept the market vigilant. The potential for higher energy prices could alter market expectations regarding central bank rate adjustments. Analysts predict the combination of geopolitical tensions and fiscal policies will sustain volatility in bond yields.
