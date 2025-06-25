Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Dairy Sector Gets a Boost with Strategic Partnership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes enhancing the income of milk producers and the rural economy. At an MoU signing event, he highlighted the partnership between PCDF and NDDB to manage dairy plants and promote women empowerment and youth employment in agriculture sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:31 IST
In a significant move to develop Uttar Pradesh's dairy sector, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing milk producers' income and revitalizing rural economies. The statement was made during a MoU signing event between the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Dairy Federation (PCDF) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The partnership, which involves the operation of dairy plants in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Kannauj, as well as an animal feed facility in Ambedkar Nagar, is expected to bring technical expertise and transparency to the cooperatives. Adityanath expressed confidence that this initiative will benefit farmers directly and enhance the sector's efficiency.

The Chief Minister also stressed the role of dairy development in empowering women and attracting youth to agriculture. He criticized previous administrations for neglecting these vital sectors, which have seen considerable improvements since 2014. Adityanath urged PCDF to implement NDDB's best practices, envisioning a progressive future for the state's dairy industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

