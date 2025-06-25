Uttar Pradesh's Dairy Sector Gets a Boost with Strategic Partnership

In a significant move to develop Uttar Pradesh's dairy sector, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing milk producers' income and revitalizing rural economies. The statement was made during a MoU signing event between the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Dairy Federation (PCDF) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The partnership, which involves the operation of dairy plants in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Kannauj, as well as an animal feed facility in Ambedkar Nagar, is expected to bring technical expertise and transparency to the cooperatives. Adityanath expressed confidence that this initiative will benefit farmers directly and enhance the sector's efficiency.

The Chief Minister also stressed the role of dairy development in empowering women and attracting youth to agriculture. He criticized previous administrations for neglecting these vital sectors, which have seen considerable improvements since 2014. Adityanath urged PCDF to implement NDDB's best practices, envisioning a progressive future for the state's dairy industry.

