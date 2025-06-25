Left Menu

Revolutionizing Savings: Multipl's Spendvesting Model in India

Multipl is transforming mutual funds into a modern savings tool in India. With its Spendvesting model, the fintech platform encourages users to invest for everyday spending goals while offering brand discounts. Multipl partners with FundsIndia Partners to expand its reach among Mutual Fund Distributors, facilitating goal-based investing.

Updated: 25-06-2025 17:34 IST
In a groundbreaking move, fintech platform Multipl is reshaping the landscape of how India approaches savings and expenditure. By converting mutual funds into a dynamic savings tool for not just long-term wealth but also daily spending goals, Multipl offers a revolutionary shift in financial planning.

The standout feature, Spendvesting, encourages users to leverage mutual funds for anticipated expenses such as travel, gadgets, and education, melding the allure of substantial returns with exclusive brand discounts. This initiative arrives as traditional savings accounts yield lower interest rates, driving consumers toward more intelligent savings avenues.

The collaboration with FundsIndia Partners empowers Mutual Fund Distributors to cater to short- and mid-term investment goals, broadening the scope of mutual funds beyond long-term wealth creation. This partnership is pivotal in integrating financial discipline with consumer purchasing habits, benefiting brands, investors, and distributors alike.

