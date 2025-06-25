Tripura Tensions: Congress Leader's Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm

A political controversy has ignited in Tripura after Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman's inflammatory remark against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. This remark was made during a 'Congress janajati Sammelan' held at Ambassa Town Hall on Tuesday.

BJP leaders were accused by Roy Barman of "urinating on the bodies of tribals". The comment has been widely criticized as offensive, sparking immediate backlash from the BJP Janajati Morcha. The Morcha's activists staged a vociferous protest outside Roy Barman's hostel residence.

The protest escalated as activists allegedly damaged property by breaking the gate and vandalizing chairs. This incident has intensified the political climate regarding tribal issues, with tightened security around the MLA's residence. As of now, there is no official statement from the police. (ANI)

