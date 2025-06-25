Left Menu

Tripura Tensions: Congress Leader's Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm

A political storm has erupted in Tripura following a provocative remark by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman against BJP leaders. The ensuing backlash led to protests by the BJP Janajati Morcha, heightening tensions in an already volatile political climate. Security has since been increased around Roy Barman's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:50 IST
Tripura Tensions: Congress Leader's Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm
BJP workers protesting in Agartala on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political controversy has ignited in Tripura after Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman's inflammatory remark against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. This remark was made during a 'Congress janajati Sammelan' held at Ambassa Town Hall on Tuesday.

BJP leaders were accused by Roy Barman of "urinating on the bodies of tribals". The comment has been widely criticized as offensive, sparking immediate backlash from the BJP Janajati Morcha. The Morcha's activists staged a vociferous protest outside Roy Barman's hostel residence.

The protest escalated as activists allegedly damaged property by breaking the gate and vandalizing chairs. This incident has intensified the political climate regarding tribal issues, with tightened security around the MLA's residence. As of now, there is no official statement from the police. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025