Tripura Tensions: Congress Leader's Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm
A political storm has erupted in Tripura following a provocative remark by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman against BJP leaders. The ensuing backlash led to protests by the BJP Janajati Morcha, heightening tensions in an already volatile political climate. Security has since been increased around Roy Barman's residence.
A political controversy has ignited in Tripura after Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman's inflammatory remark against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. This remark was made during a 'Congress janajati Sammelan' held at Ambassa Town Hall on Tuesday.
BJP leaders were accused by Roy Barman of "urinating on the bodies of tribals". The comment has been widely criticized as offensive, sparking immediate backlash from the BJP Janajati Morcha. The Morcha's activists staged a vociferous protest outside Roy Barman's hostel residence.
The protest escalated as activists allegedly damaged property by breaking the gate and vandalizing chairs. This incident has intensified the political climate regarding tribal issues, with tightened security around the MLA's residence. As of now, there is no official statement from the police. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
