Left Menu

Prosus's Ambitious 5-Fold Growth Target for Indian Investments

Dutch investment firm Prosus aims for five-fold growth in the valuation of its investments in more than 30 companies over the next three years. Currently managing USD 6.5 billion in assets in India, Prosus seeks to harness new investments and AI-driven synergies to reach a portfolio value of USD 200 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:38 IST
Prosus's Ambitious 5-Fold Growth Target for Indian Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dutch investment powerhouse Prosus has announced an ambitious target to grow the value of its investments by five times within the next three years. The firm currently has USD 6.5 billion in assets under management across more than 30 companies in India.

With its formidable USD 6.5 billion platform, Prosus stands as one of India's top tech investors, spanning various sectors and stages of maturity. The company intends to drive substantial portfolio growth through strategic new investments, leveraging ecosystem synergies and advancements in AI productivity. This is part of its vision to create USD 200 billion in value at a group level.

Since entering the Indian market in 2017-18, Prosus has made significant strides, including a fully owned fintech firm, PayU India. Its notable portfolio also includes leading firms such as Swiggy, Meesho, Urban Company, and Rapido.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025