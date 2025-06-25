Prosus's Ambitious 5-Fold Growth Target for Indian Investments

Dutch investment powerhouse Prosus has announced an ambitious target to grow the value of its investments by five times within the next three years. The firm currently has USD 6.5 billion in assets under management across more than 30 companies in India.

With its formidable USD 6.5 billion platform, Prosus stands as one of India's top tech investors, spanning various sectors and stages of maturity. The company intends to drive substantial portfolio growth through strategic new investments, leveraging ecosystem synergies and advancements in AI productivity. This is part of its vision to create USD 200 billion in value at a group level.

Since entering the Indian market in 2017-18, Prosus has made significant strides, including a fully owned fintech firm, PayU India. Its notable portfolio also includes leading firms such as Swiggy, Meesho, Urban Company, and Rapido.

(With inputs from agencies.)