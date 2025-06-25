Maharashtra's Triumph: Sharp Drop in Malnutrition Rates

Maharashtra has seen a remarkable decrease in child malnutrition rates over the past two years. The number of severely malnourished (SAM) children dropped from 80,248 in 2023 to 29,107 in 2025, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praising coordinated state efforts.

According to recent data, the state measured over 48 lakh children for height and weight by March 2025, reflecting effective policy implementation and monitoring. Initiatives like the Integrated Child Development Services and village-level child development centers have played a crucial role.

Technological solutions, including the 'Nurture' app and the Nutrition Tracker, ensure efficient tracking of children's health. A state-level task force and dedicated training for Anganwadi workers further emphasize Maharashtra's commitment to social welfare and human development.

