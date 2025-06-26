U.S. Stocks Stumble Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Forecasts
U.S. stock markets paused their recent rally on Wednesday, influenced by the Israel-Iran truce and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony. The Nasdaq rose, boosted by tech shares, while the Dow fell. Despite geopolitical tensions and mixed economic data, investors remain cautiously optimistic about the U.S. economy's resilience.
On Wednesday, U.S. stock markets took a pause from a recent rally, affected by the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran and the Congressional testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Nasdaq saw a rise, powered by tech shares, but the S&P 500 remained flat, while the Dow declined.
Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, noted, "It's almost like watching paint dry as we're all waiting for the S&P 500 to make new highs." Nvidia shares hit a peak, increasing its market value to $3.75 trillion, making it the world's most valuable company.
Meanwhile, economic forecasts remain uncertain. FedEx shares declined after a profit estimate below expectations due to tariff impacts, while cyber security firm BlackBerry saw a share price increase following a positive revenue forecast. With economic uncertainty, investors remain cautiously optimistic about the market's resilience.
