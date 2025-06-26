Left Menu

Tech Stocks Propel Nasdaq Amid Uneasy Ceasefire and Market Fluctuations

U.S. stocks paused their rally as tenuous Middle East tensions persisted and investors evaluated Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony. The Nasdaq rose on tech stocks, while the S&P 500 plateaued. Powell signaled caution on rate cuts. Economic data shows mixed results, affecting market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 02:02 IST
Tech Stocks Propel Nasdaq Amid Uneasy Ceasefire and Market Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks took a brief pause in their recent rally on Wednesday amidst continuing tension in the Middle East. Investors closely monitored Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's second day of congressional testimony, impacting overall market sentiment. Notably, technology shares boosted the Nasdaq, even as other indices showed varied performance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in negative territory, with a drop of 106.59 points. Federal Reserve Chair Powell suggested a prudent approach towards interest rate cuts, awaiting clearer impacts of existing tariffs on the economy. Meanwhile, housing data indicated a decline in new home sales, raising concerns about economic stability.

In corporate news, Nvidia's shares surged to a record high, while Tesla faced a decline due to slipping European sales. Shares of BlackBerry and Micron Technology experienced notable gains following optimistic revenue forecasts. The market continues to analyze these mixed signals for future investment strategies.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025