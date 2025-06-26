Indian Army Launches Blockchain-Powered Vendor Registration Portal
The Indian Army, in collaboration with BISAG-N, introduced a blockchain-enabled 'Vendor Registration Application' to simplify and digitize the vendor registration process. This innovative platform enhances transparency, minimizes paperwork, and supports small businesses, aligning with the Army's Year of Transformation initiative.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Indian Army has launched a revolutionary 'Vendor Registration Application' in partnership with the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N). The announcement, made by the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, heralds a shift towards a more secure and digitized vendor registration process.
The application utilizes blockchain technology to replace cumbersome manual procedures with a streamlined automated platform. This innovation promises enhanced transparency, efficiency, and minimal human intervention, marking a departure from traditional methods that involved extensive physical verification and paperwork.
Designed to foster a diverse vendor ecosystem, the platform aims to integrate small businesses into the supply chain, promoting increased participation in Army contracts. By offering real-time application tracking and simplified processes, the initiative aligns with the Indian Army's Year of Transformation and supports a more resilient digital supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating the Global Energy Transition: Clean Supply Chains and Carbon Pricing
Global Brands Under Scrutiny: Forced Labour Allegations in Chinese Supply Chains
Global Brands Under Fire for Alleged Forced Labor in Chinese Mineral Supply Chains
Unlocking Digital Transformation: A Call to Action for India's Nonprofits
Modi's Digital Transformation Journey: 11 Years of Progress