Indian Army Launches Blockchain-Powered Vendor Registration Portal

In a significant development, the Indian Army has launched a revolutionary 'Vendor Registration Application' in partnership with the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N). The announcement, made by the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, heralds a shift towards a more secure and digitized vendor registration process.

The application utilizes blockchain technology to replace cumbersome manual procedures with a streamlined automated platform. This innovation promises enhanced transparency, efficiency, and minimal human intervention, marking a departure from traditional methods that involved extensive physical verification and paperwork.

Designed to foster a diverse vendor ecosystem, the platform aims to integrate small businesses into the supply chain, promoting increased participation in Army contracts. By offering real-time application tracking and simplified processes, the initiative aligns with the Indian Army's Year of Transformation and supports a more resilient digital supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)