Worldline Shares Rebound Amid Media Allegations
Worldline shares briefly recovered following a sharp decline due to allegations from a media consortium about compliance issues. The company was accused of continuing business with banned merchants, but has since improved compliance measures.
Worldline shares saw partial recovery in early trading on Thursday after a significant drop on Wednesday due to serious allegations from a European media consortium.
The consortium accused the payments group of continuing transactions with merchants that had been banned by BaFin, Germany's financial regulator, citing failures to adhere to anti-money laundering and anti-fraud standards.
In response to the claims, Worldline stated that it has enhanced its merchant risk controls and severed ties with non-compliant clients since 2023. The substantial recovery still leaves the company grappling with a 500 million euro loss in market value.
