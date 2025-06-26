Worldline Shares Rebound Amid Media Allegations

Worldline shares saw partial recovery in early trading on Thursday after a significant drop on Wednesday due to serious allegations from a European media consortium.

The consortium accused the payments group of continuing transactions with merchants that had been banned by BaFin, Germany's financial regulator, citing failures to adhere to anti-money laundering and anti-fraud standards.

In response to the claims, Worldline stated that it has enhanced its merchant risk controls and severed ties with non-compliant clients since 2023. The substantial recovery still leaves the company grappling with a 500 million euro loss in market value.

