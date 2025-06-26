Left Menu

Worldline Shares Rebound Amid Media Allegations

Worldline shares briefly recovered following a sharp decline due to allegations from a media consortium about compliance issues. The company was accused of continuing business with banned merchants, but has since improved compliance measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:50 IST
Worldline shares saw partial recovery in early trading on Thursday after a significant drop on Wednesday due to serious allegations from a European media consortium.

The consortium accused the payments group of continuing transactions with merchants that had been banned by BaFin, Germany's financial regulator, citing failures to adhere to anti-money laundering and anti-fraud standards.

In response to the claims, Worldline stated that it has enhanced its merchant risk controls and severed ties with non-compliant clients since 2023. The substantial recovery still leaves the company grappling with a 500 million euro loss in market value.

