Infrastructure Meets Mega Boost: Northeast India's Development Unleashed

Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia of DPIIT led a crucial meeting to hasten mega infrastructure projects in Northeast India. Projects worth over Rs 75,000 crore were reviewed across Jharkhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. Discussions focused on inter-ministerial cooperation and strategic solutions to enhance developmental initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:04 IST
Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). (Photo/@NABL_QCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal meeting chaired by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), key infrastructure projects in the Northeast states of Jharkhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh were closely examined. The session aimed at accelerating project progress through enhanced inter-ministerial and state coordination, as facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG), according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The meeting scrutinized 11 significant projects in Jharkhand, amounting to a financial outlay of Rs 34,213 crores, alongside reviews of projects in Sikkim, Nagaland, and Assam, totaling over Rs 75,000 crore. Notable among these is the Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project Phase-I in Jharkhand, deploying supercritical technology for improved efficiency and emissions reduction, supported by NTPC's coal blocks and water from Nalkari Dam.

Additionally, the overarching Dibang Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh, poised to become India's tallest dam, will produce 11,223 million units of renewable energy yearly. Other projects such as the Kohima Bypass Road in Nagaland aim to boost regional trade and connectivity. Emphasizing the urgency for private sector projects, Bhatia encouraged state governments to adopt measures promoting Ease of Doing Business, instilling investor confidence across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

