Congress Demands Digital Voter Lists Amidst Election Controversy

In a move to address growing concerns over electoral transparency, Congress leader Pawan Khera reiterated the party's long-standing demand for machine-readable digital voter lists pertaining to Maharashtra's Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Khera highlighted the significant addition of 40 lakh voters in the five-month interval between these elections, prompting serious questions over the voting process.

Congress has formally reached out to the Election Commission, emphasizing their request for digital voter lists and video footage from polling days in Maharashtra and Haryana. Upon receiving the requested information, the party plans to scrutinize the data thoroughly and present its findings at a forthcoming meeting with the Commission, underscoring the importance of transparency in the electoral process.

Responding to Union Minister Amit Shah's recent comments, Khera criticized the minister's remarks as cowardly, drawing comparisons to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's firm stance during the 1971 war. Khera accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being hesitant in dealing with international powers, particularly suggesting that Modi's approach lacks the assertiveness demonstrated by Indira Gandhi against global leaders during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)