Left Menu

Congress Demands Digital Voter Lists Amidst Election Controversy

Congress leader Pawan Khera demands digital voter lists and polling footage from Maharashtra and Haryana, citing concerns over the addition of 40 lakh voters between elections. Congress has requested the Election Commission for data access, with plans to analyze and present findings, while also countering Union Minister Amit Shah's comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:45 IST
Congress Demands Digital Voter Lists Amidst Election Controversy
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to address growing concerns over electoral transparency, Congress leader Pawan Khera reiterated the party's long-standing demand for machine-readable digital voter lists pertaining to Maharashtra's Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Khera highlighted the significant addition of 40 lakh voters in the five-month interval between these elections, prompting serious questions over the voting process.

Congress has formally reached out to the Election Commission, emphasizing their request for digital voter lists and video footage from polling days in Maharashtra and Haryana. Upon receiving the requested information, the party plans to scrutinize the data thoroughly and present its findings at a forthcoming meeting with the Commission, underscoring the importance of transparency in the electoral process.

Responding to Union Minister Amit Shah's recent comments, Khera criticized the minister's remarks as cowardly, drawing comparisons to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's firm stance during the 1971 war. Khera accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being hesitant in dealing with international powers, particularly suggesting that Modi's approach lacks the assertiveness demonstrated by Indira Gandhi against global leaders during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025