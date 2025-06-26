Left Menu

Controversy Over Karnataka BJP's Post Comparing Indira Gandhi to Hitler

Karnataka's Home Minister defends the FIR against the state BJP over a controversial post targeting Indira Gandhi. As BJP observes the Emergency's 50th anniversary, Congress accuses the ruling party of undermining democracy. BJP leader Vijayendra calls the post an apt reflection of historical events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:33 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the filing of an FIR against the state BJP following a controversial social media post targeting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The move came after complaints arose, accusing the BJP of tarnishing Gandhi's legacy, prompting protests from Congress supporters.

The FIR was registered in response to the BJP's contentious comparison of Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler, which the party claims was intended to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency declaration. BJP's state president BY Vijayendra defended the post as an accurate representation of the historical events during the Emergency, despite criticism from political opponents.

Simultaneously, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lambasted the BJP for allegedly undermining democratic institutions over the past decade, framing it as an 'Undeclared Emergency'. Ramesh charged the ruling party with manipulating the Constitution, curtailing media freedom, and destabilizing opposition-led states as part of a broader attempt to consolidate power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

