Britain Halts Ambitious Renewable Energy Project with Morocco

Britain has decided to cancel plans for a 25 billion pound initiative designed to channel renewable energy from Morocco to the UK through what would have been the globe's longest subsea power cable. The decision was confirmed on Thursday, with the UK government citing national interest as a primary concern.

The Xlinks project targeted supplying electricity to 7 million British households by the year 2030, utilizing vast solar and wind resources from the Sahara. The effort involved constructing 3,800 kilometers of subsea cables running from Morocco to southwest England.

Despite its designation as a project of 'national significance' by previous Conservative administrations, the initiative encountered significant financial and regulatory barriers, leading to the UK government's withdrawal from the plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)