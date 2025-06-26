Ghana's Cocoa Comeback: Revival Strategies in Action

Ghana is forecasting a recovery in its cocoa output for the upcoming seasons following a significant dip in 2023/2024, officials announced on Thursday. Sector efforts to revitalize production focus on enhancing farm conditions and strengthening cross-border ties.

According to Ransford Abbey, the chief executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board, output for the 2024/2025 season is projected to reach around 600,000 metric tons, with expectations of exceeding this volume in 2025/2026. This recovery is vital, considering last season's drop to just over 400,000 tons, primarily attributed to bad weather and tree diseases.

The national strategy to rejuvenate the cocoa sector includes rehabilitating disease-affected farms and improving seedling distribution. Collaboration with Ivory Coast is aimed at curbing cross-border trafficking, which has impacted production. Ghana also plans to roll over approximately 100,000 metric tons of undelivered contracts after meeting most of its obligations from the previous season.

