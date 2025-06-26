Left Menu

Explosion at Montana Oil Plant Sends Shockwaves Miles Away

An explosion at a storage and disposal site in Montana oil fields shook the area, felt 16 km away, but resulted in no injuries or fatalities. Emergency crews are monitoring the ongoing fire before approaching. The plant was vacant during the explosion, and the cause remains under investigation.

An explosion at a storage and disposal plant in the oil fields of eastern Montana sent shockwaves across the region, with tremors reportedly felt as far as 16 kilometers away. Authorities confirmed that the incident resulted in no injuries or fatalities.

Firefighters continued to monitor the ongoing fire on Thursday, as they awaited safer conditions to approach the site, according to Richland County Emergency Manager Brandon Roth. The explosion occurred at a saltwater disposal plant approximately 4.8 kilometers south of Sidney, Montana.

The plant, located in a sparsely populated area near the North Dakota border, was vacant at the time of the blast. Roth noted that storage tanks at the facility burned, though the contents and ownership of the site remain unclear. The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

