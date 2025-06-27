Left Menu

Historic Rath Yatra Unfolds at Digha's Lord Jagannath Temple

The inaugural Rath Yatra at Digha's Lord Jagannath temple in West Bengal is inspired by Puri's famous festival. ISKCON's Radharamn Das highlighted the participation of Chief Minister at the event. Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness this spiritual journey, as chariots carrying deities parade the streets.

The first-ever Rath Yatra at Digha's Lord Jagannath temple is set to commence this Friday, tracing a 1-kilometer path through the town. The event, organized by ISKCON, is inspired by the renowned Puri Rath Yatra, as explained by ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharamn Das. Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister will grace the occasion at 2 pm.

In an interview with ANI, Das elaborated on the festival's significance. 'Digha Jagannath Yatra takes inspiration from Puri's historical event. Our chariots reflect Puri's design, paying homage to the ancient tradition. The procession will feature Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra as they begin their ceremonial journey.'

Meanwhile, the Puri Rath Yatra also witnessed a sea of devotees arriving from all over the country. Enthusiasts like Pooja Anand, who traveled from Mumbai, described the experience as 'divine', emphasizing the spiritual importance of pulling the chariot. 'Despite the weather, the community spirit is overwhelming,' she noted, celebrating the event's cultural resonance.

