Left Menu

Rath Yatra: A Spiritual Dance Tribute to Lord Jagannath

An Odissi dancer views her performance at the Jagannath Rath Yatra as 'seva' to Lord Jagannath. President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings, urging global peace. Elaborate preparations are underway for the event in Puri, drawing devotees worldwide to witness the sacred ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:27 IST
Rath Yatra: A Spiritual Dance Tribute to Lord Jagannath
Odissi dancer to perform at Jagannath Rath Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Odissi dancer, preparing to perform at the start of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, described her art as a form of 'seva' or service to Lord Jagannath. In an interview, she noted the unique experience of performing before the revered deity, expressing profound gratitude for the opportunity.

Another dancer shared similar sentiments about donning Lord Krishna's form, a spectacle for devotees to express their devotion. The excitement among dancers reflects the significance of the event, linking art and spirituality.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to Lord Jagannath's devotees in India and abroad. In her message, she emphasized the divine essence of the Rath Yatra, praying for global peace, friendship, and harmony. Elaborate security measures are in place, according to Puri DM Siddharth Swain, to ensure the event runs smoothly.

The historic temple town of Puri is prepared for the 2025 Jagannath Rath Yatra, attracting throngs of devotees eager to glimpse the deities—Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra—being drawn to the Gundicha Temple. The grand event poses significant traffic management challenges as the town expects large crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025