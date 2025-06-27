Rath Yatra: A Spiritual Dance Tribute to Lord Jagannath

An Odissi dancer, preparing to perform at the start of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, described her art as a form of 'seva' or service to Lord Jagannath. In an interview, she noted the unique experience of performing before the revered deity, expressing profound gratitude for the opportunity.

Another dancer shared similar sentiments about donning Lord Krishna's form, a spectacle for devotees to express their devotion. The excitement among dancers reflects the significance of the event, linking art and spirituality.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to Lord Jagannath's devotees in India and abroad. In her message, she emphasized the divine essence of the Rath Yatra, praying for global peace, friendship, and harmony. Elaborate security measures are in place, according to Puri DM Siddharth Swain, to ensure the event runs smoothly.

The historic temple town of Puri is prepared for the 2025 Jagannath Rath Yatra, attracting throngs of devotees eager to glimpse the deities—Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra—being drawn to the Gundicha Temple. The grand event poses significant traffic management challenges as the town expects large crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)