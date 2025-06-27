Left Menu

New Gwalior-Bengaluru Train Launches, Boosting Connectivity in Madhya Pradesh

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a new weekly train service from Gwalior to Bengaluru, facilitating travel for cities like Guna and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity and development in the region, with further efforts underway for additional train services and major infrastructure investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:51 IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a new weekly train from Gwalior to Bengaluru on Thursday, highlighting its significance for connecting cities such as Guna and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The virtual flag-off ceremony emphasized the broader development agenda, aiming to enhance infrastructure and regional connectivity.

During the event, Minister Vaishnaw said, "This train will benefit numerous cities across Madhya Pradesh... The Prime Minister has taken numerous steps for the state's growth... Over 2,651 km of railway tracks have been laid over the past 11 years, surpassing networks of some European countries. Eighty stations, including Gwalior, are under construction, with more projects worth Rs 24,000 crores sanctioned."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised the new train service from Gwalior to Bengaluru, noting it reduces travel time significantly. The direct service simplifies commutes for students and job seekers while promoting Gwalior's growth under state and national leadership. Plans to extend further routes exemplify ongoing infrastructure improvements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

