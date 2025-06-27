Left Menu

India's Global Unity: A Stand Against Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the unity of India's all-party delegations visiting 33 countries, emphasizing their firm opposition to terrorism. He criticized Congress for historic decisions like the Emergency and highlighted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's refusal to endorse an SCO document that lacked a terrorism reference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:07 IST
India's Global Unity: A Stand Against Terrorism
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's foreign diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the unity and determination of all-party delegations that toured 33 nations, part of India's global outreach post-Operation Sindoor. Jaishankar noted the delegations' unwavering stance against terrorism, reinforcing the message that India's national interest precedes all.

Jaishankar expressed immense pride in the bipartisan cooperation led by notable figures such as Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule, among others. Despite internal political differences, these leaders stood united in condemning terrorism on the global stage. Jaishankar also critiqued Congress for prioritizing family interests during the Emergency, contrasting it with the current national-first approach.

Moreover, the Minister pointed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's significant role at the SCO summit. Singh refused to sign a document during the meeting since it omitted references to terrorism, reaffirming India's firm position on international security issues. Jaishankar emphasized the necessity of unanimity in the SCO, asserting that without addressing terrorism, consensus could not be achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025