India's Global Unity: A Stand Against Terrorism

In a significant development for India's foreign diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the unity and determination of all-party delegations that toured 33 nations, part of India's global outreach post-Operation Sindoor. Jaishankar noted the delegations' unwavering stance against terrorism, reinforcing the message that India's national interest precedes all.

Jaishankar expressed immense pride in the bipartisan cooperation led by notable figures such as Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule, among others. Despite internal political differences, these leaders stood united in condemning terrorism on the global stage. Jaishankar also critiqued Congress for prioritizing family interests during the Emergency, contrasting it with the current national-first approach.

Moreover, the Minister pointed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's significant role at the SCO summit. Singh refused to sign a document during the meeting since it omitted references to terrorism, reaffirming India's firm position on international security issues. Jaishankar emphasized the necessity of unanimity in the SCO, asserting that without addressing terrorism, consensus could not be achieved.

