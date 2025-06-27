Trump Administration Energizes Artificial Intelligence Expansion
The Trump administration plans executive actions to boost energy supply for AI expansion, addressing the U.S.-China tech race. Initiatives include easing grid connections and federal land allocation for data centers. A report on AI growth is expected by July 23, labeled as 'AI Action Day.'
The Trump administration is preparing a series of executive actions designed to increase energy supply, essential for the expansion of artificial intelligence in the U.S. The initiative aims to gain an edge over China in the ongoing technological competition.
The administration's actions target streamlining power infrastructure development and providing federal lands for data center construction. These developments coincide with a projected significant rise in electricity demand due to AI growth.
A comprehensive AI action plan is slated for release by July 23. This plan, which could be marked as 'AI Action Day,' aims to highlight U.S. efforts to dominate the AI sphere while easing related regulatory hurdles.
