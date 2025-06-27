Left Menu

India's Ministry of Women and Child Development Champions Cybersecurity Awareness for Nation Builders

The Ministry of Women and Child Development held a Cyber Security Awareness Workshop in New Delhi, focusing on online safety for women and children. This marks the first phase of a broader initiative to strengthen digital safety practices across all levels of the Ministry's service network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:48 IST
Anil Malik Secretary of Ministry of Women and Child Development (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Women and Child Development, under the Government of India, hosted an integral 'Cyber Security Awareness Workshop' at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Friday. The event was a critical step in educating stakeholders on cybersecurity, especially the online safety of women and children, pivotal participants in nation-building. This workshop kickstarts an extensive initiative to enhance digital safety, with upcoming phases targeting field-level integration among key Ministry personnel.

Officials from various segments under the Ministry, including the National Commission for Women, Savitribai Phule National Institute for Women and Child Development, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, actively participated. The workshop gathered cybersecurity experts from both government sectors and industry, aiming for a comprehensive approach to digital threat mitigation. Representatives from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre emphasized the growing intricacy of cybercrimes, while CERT-In provided crucial insights into cybersecurity protocols and data protection strategies, supporting the necessity for persistent vigilance and informed digital practices.

Anil Malik, Secretary of the Ministry, underscored the significance of staying informed in an era of digital integration. With a drive toward technology-based service delivery, the Ministry leverages tools like the Poshan Tracker and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to bolster efficient, data-driven decisions. As India progresses towards its visionary 'Amrit Kaal' milestone, this workshop and its successive initiatives are vital in fortifying India's digital governance infrastructure, ensuring a safe and transparent developmental journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

Latest News

