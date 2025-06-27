Interstate Coordination Revamps for Safe and Smooth Kanwar Mela

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan spearheaded a crucial meeting of the Interstate Coordination Committee at Haridwar's CCR Auditorium, targeting a seamless and secure Kanwar Mela. Top officials from states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan attended through offline and online means to align efforts for the event.

Chief Secretary Bardhan emphasized the festival's significance, urging local authorities and police to implement stringent measures for a safe Kanwar Yatra. Discussions involved sharing real-time updates across states with a focus on security inputs. Bardhan stressed maximizing modern technology, also hinting at future Kumbh Mela preparations to utilize these experiences.

Bardhan tasked law enforcement with maintaining order during the mela, and suggested contingency plans such as utilizing BHEL parking. Safety compliance in roadside establishments was mandated. DGP Deepam Seth underscored meeting inter-state coordination expectations, ensuring the festival's peaceful conduct by denying rumors and providing clear guidance for devotees.

Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli insisted on simplifying the traffic system, prioritizing devotees' ease. Details on the Kanwar Yatra's logistics, including traffic and social media strategies, were presented by District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and SSP Pramod Singh Dobal. They highlighted the need to cap the height of Kanwars and strictly regulate DJ operators.

Key officials like ADJ Bhanu Bhaskar, Commissioner Meerut Division Rishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, and others contributed to outlining security measures. Real-time sharing of information, particularly with Uttar Pradesh regarding parking updates in Haridwar, aims for coordinated effort across participating states.

(With inputs from agencies.)