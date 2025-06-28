Left Menu

Renaming Rifts: The Indiramma Canteen Controversy in Telangana

The Congress government's decision to rename Telangana's Annapurna Canteens to Indiramma Canteens has sparked debates. Critics view it as a political move to gain favor with the Gandhi family, while supporters consider it a tribute to Indira Gandhi's contributions towards the poor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:53 IST
BJP leader NV Subhash (L), BRS leader Krishank (C) and Congress leader Hanumantha Rao (R) (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The decision by the Congress-led Telangana government to rename Annapurna Canteens as Indiramma Canteens has ignited controversy across the state. Originally launched by the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, the Annapurna scheme provides nutritious meals at a mere Rs 5 to disadvantaged groups in urban areas.

BJP National spokesperson NV Subhash criticizes the move, calling it a 'publicity stunt' intended to win over the Gandhi family. He questions the rationale behind the renaming and demands the state government reverse the decision, labeling it as a tribute to Indira Gandhi on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

On the other side, BRS leader Krishank accuses the Congress government of electoral motivations, urging them to focus on fulfilling campaign promises instead of changing names. Meanwhile, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao defends the renaming as a tribute to Indira Gandhi's legacy, highlighting her reforms that benefited the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

