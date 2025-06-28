Renaming Rifts: The Indiramma Canteen Controversy in Telangana

The decision by the Congress-led Telangana government to rename Annapurna Canteens as Indiramma Canteens has ignited controversy across the state. Originally launched by the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, the Annapurna scheme provides nutritious meals at a mere Rs 5 to disadvantaged groups in urban areas.

BJP National spokesperson NV Subhash criticizes the move, calling it a 'publicity stunt' intended to win over the Gandhi family. He questions the rationale behind the renaming and demands the state government reverse the decision, labeling it as a tribute to Indira Gandhi on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

On the other side, BRS leader Krishank accuses the Congress government of electoral motivations, urging them to focus on fulfilling campaign promises instead of changing names. Meanwhile, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao defends the renaming as a tribute to Indira Gandhi's legacy, highlighting her reforms that benefited the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)