Divine Celebration: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Joins Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya participated in the 2025 Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, expressing deep devotion. Amidst the grand event, key figures including Prime Minister Modi extended greetings, marking the festival as a blend of tradition and national celebration, uniting thousands in spiritual jubilation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:58 IST
Spiritual Leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned spiritual leader, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, made a notable appearance at the 2025 Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, held in Puri, Odisha. He emphasized the spiritual significance of the event, highlighting Lord Jagannath's divine role in offering 'darshan' to the devotees.

Amid the vibrant proceedings, Jagadguru shared heartfelt experiences, expressing joy after witnessing the divine presence. Thousands gathered to participate in the annual pulling of the chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, an event marked by chants and spiritual fervor.

The festival commenced with traditional rituals like the 'Chhera Pahanra,' led by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb. Prominent figures, including Union Ministers, paid their respects, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings on social media, wishing prosperity and health to all amidst this sacred occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

