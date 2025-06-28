Left Menu

Model Rules Boost Agroforestry for Sustainable Farming

The new model rules for tree felling on agricultural land aim to boost agroforestry, increase farmer income, and enhance tree cover outside forests, while harmonizing regulations. State Level Committees will oversee the integration of agroforestry into farming, assisted by the National Timber Management System portal for streamlined processes.

In a move to support agroforestry and boost farmer incomes, the Center has released model rules for tree felling on agricultural lands. The aim is to simplify regulatory processes and incentivize farmers to integrate tree planting into their farming systems, enhancing tree cover and combating climate change.

The Environment Ministry has communicated these developments to all state governments, highlighting agroforestry's potential to reduce timber imports and align with India's climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. A major obstacle has been the lack of unified regulations, which the new model rules seek to address, thus facilitating the cultivation and marketing of agroforestry products.

The newly established State Level Committees, including officials from relevant departments, will further enhance timber production through streamlined felling and transit procedures. The National Timber Management System portal will be instrumental in managing applications, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the certification process.

