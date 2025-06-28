Key Arrest in Kaliganj Bomb Blast as Political Controversy Intensifies
The West Bengal police have apprehended Gaowal SK, a key suspect in the Kaliganj bomb blast case which tragically claimed the life of a minor girl. This arrest marks the ninth in the ongoing investigation, amidst allegations of targeted violence against non-Trinamool Congress supporters.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, West Bengal police have detained Gaowal SK, a crucial suspect in the Kaliganj bomb blast, pushing the tally of arrests to nine. The tragic incident resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl and has sparked political controversy.
The explosion in Molandi, Borochandghar, under the Kaliganj police jurisdiction, has been closely followed by the arrest of four prime suspects earlier: Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk, and Anwar Sk. The case, registered under Kaliganj PS Case No. 534/25, is progressing amid serious political allegations.
BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya has accused the incident of being a premeditated attack on non-Trinamool Congress affiliates, demanding a CBI probe if immediate resolutions are not reached. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has mandated decisive legal actions to ensure justice.
