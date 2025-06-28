Left Menu

Kolkata Law College Guard Arrested in Gang-Rape Case Amid Political Uproar

Kolkata police have arrested a guard from South Calcutta Law College, implicating him in a gang-rape case involving a female student. This development follows the earlier arrest of three former associates of the college. Amidst growing political tensions, demands for a swift investigation and victim support have intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:34 IST
Representative Image (Photo/@KolkataPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have detained the security guard at South Calcutta Law College following the alleged gang-rape of a female student within the premises. The arrest of 55-year-old Pinaki Banerjee, announced on Saturday, adds to the earlier apprehension of three former students or staff members: Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay.

The accused are set to appear before the ACJM of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, as the investigation unfolds. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced its concern, with Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar urging the Kolkata Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough, time-bound inquiry under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Rahatkar also demanded comprehensive support and compensation for the victim.

The incident has sparked a political debate, with BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh calling for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, citing her government's failure to protect women. Ghosh criticized Banerjee's response to such incidents, claiming it emboldens criminals. As political tensions rise, discussions on the safety and rights of women in the region have come to the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

