Highway Murder Sparks Tension Amidst Political Arrests in Punjab

A former associate of a Shiromani Akali Dal leader was murdered near Missing Link 2 Highway. Meanwhile, protests erupted over the arrest of party leader Bikram Singh Majithia, with claims of an unwarranted raid. Police are investigating the murder, while political tensions rise in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:45 IST
Highway Murder Sparks Tension Amidst Political Arrests in Punjab
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Dhandra Road near the Missing Link 2 Highway where Kuldeep Singh Mundia, a former aide of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and ex-MP Jagdev Singh Talwandi, was reportedly murdered. The motive behind this brutal act remains unclear as authorities scramble to piece together the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Station House Officer Avneet Kaur, from the Sadar Police Station, confirmed that Mundia was traveling in a vehicle on the highway when the attack occurred. Police officers are relentlessly pursuing the alleged perpetrators, and Kaur expressed confidence that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

Meanwhile, political unrest escalated Thursday as Punjab police detained Shiromani Akali Dal workers who were rallying against the apprehension of party figure Bikram Singh Majithia by the Vigilance Bureau. Amid these tensions, Majithia's wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, alleged that 30 to 35 individuals entered their home without proper legal documentation, intensifying the family's grievances over the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

