Left Menu

TMC Criticizes ECI's Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of Bihar Elections

TMC MP Derek O' Brien slams the Election Commission of India for revising the electoral roll, alleging it as a partisan move favoring BJP. The revision mandates new documentation for voter registration, raising concerns of reintroducing NRC-like measures. INDIA bloc parties plan to challenge this in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:27 IST
TMC Criticizes ECI's Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of Bihar Elections
TMC MP Derek O' Brien (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its decision to conduct a special revision of the electoral roll before the upcoming Bihar elections. In a press conference, TMC MP Derek O' Brien accused the ECI of acting in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raising concerns over the timing and intent of the revision.

Brien pointed out that the ECI's mandate requires voters to provide extensive documentation, potentially affecting voter eligibility. He highlighted that new procedural requirements mean that many voters must submit proof of birth and place of birth, depending on their birth year, or risk having their names removed from the voter list.

The TMC MP further alleged that this move resembled past controversial citizenship verification processes, likening it to tactics from the Nazi era. Brien vowed that the INDIA bloc, an alliance of opposition parties, would raise the issue both inside and outside Parliament to challenge the ECI's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025