Left Menu

Outrage Over Unregistered Noida Old-Age Home After Viral Video

A viral video showcasing an 80-year-old woman with tied hands at a Noida old-age home has caused public outrage and led to an official investigation. The Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram remains under scrutiny for operating illegally. Authorities are relocating inmates to government-approved homes while the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:30 IST
Outrage Over Unregistered Noida Old-Age Home After Viral Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video of an elderly woman with tied hands has put a Noida old-age home under public scrutiny, leading to an official probe and public outrage. Authorities have restricted access to the facility, which operates without proper registration.

The Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram in Sector 55 came into the spotlight after the disturbing footage surfaced on social media. The video led to a raid by the Noida Police and social welfare department officials, revealing allegedly unacceptable living conditions.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma stated that an investigation is underway, with action pending its results. The Social Welfare Department is waiting for the ashram to submit valid registration documents, failing which further action will be taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025