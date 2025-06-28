Outrage Over Unregistered Noida Old-Age Home After Viral Video

A viral video of an elderly woman with tied hands has put a Noida old-age home under public scrutiny, leading to an official probe and public outrage. Authorities have restricted access to the facility, which operates without proper registration.

The Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram in Sector 55 came into the spotlight after the disturbing footage surfaced on social media. The video led to a raid by the Noida Police and social welfare department officials, revealing allegedly unacceptable living conditions.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma stated that an investigation is underway, with action pending its results. The Social Welfare Department is waiting for the ashram to submit valid registration documents, failing which further action will be taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)