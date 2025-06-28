Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Inaugurate CPA India Conference on Governance

On June 30, 2025, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate the Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II at Tapovan, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. According to a statement released on Saturday, the event will witness the presence of key political figures including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

The two-day conference, themed 'Good Governance in the Digital Era: Managing Resources, Defending Democracy, and Embracing Innovation,' will feature a series of plenary sessions. Discussions will center on topics essential to legislative and constitutional frameworks, such as the role of legislatures in state resource management, provisions for disqualification due to defection under the 10th Schedule of Articles 102(2) and 191(2), and the application of Artificial Intelligence in legislative processes.

Concluding the conference on July 1, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will deliver the valedictory address. A special interaction with His Holiness the Dalai Lama will provide a moment of spiritual reflection, underscoring the event's agenda of strengthening democratic institutions, enhancing governance strategies, and implementing innovative legislative practices in today's digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)