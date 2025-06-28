Left Menu

Governor's Heartfelt Visit: Celebrating Birthdays and Bright Futures at Oju Mission School

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) celebrated his 72nd birthday at Oju Mission School. He toured new facilities and participated in cultural performances. Encouraging students, he emphasized curiosity, character shaping, and environmental responsibility. The visit underscored the school's role in providing inclusive education.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) celebrates his birthday in midst of children from Oju Mission school (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), along with the First Lady, Anagha Parnaik, paid a visit to Oju Mission School in Naharlagun on Saturday. The Governor, visiting the institute for the first time, toured the newly built academic block, examined smart classroom amenities, and admired student projects. The couple also viewed a photo gallery depicting the Oju Welfare Association's significant contributions to education and social service.

The visit coincided with the Governor's 72nd birthday, celebrated among the students and faculty, fostering a sense of joy and warmth throughout the institution. The pair were given a warm reception and treated to a vibrant display of cultural performances by the students.

Deeply moved by the talent and enthusiasm displayed, Governor Parnaik praised the youngsters' discipline and performances. He encouraged them to maintain their curiosity and passion for learning, stressing the importance of education in shaping character and realizing potential. Addressing the children, termed as 'The Shining Stars', he urged them to set ambitious goals and persevere despite setbacks, emphasizing that integrity, hard work, and service are key elements of good citizenship.

The Governor highlighted the importance of holistic development, including physical, intellectual, and ethical growth, urging students to adopt the National Defence Academy's credo of being physically strong, mentally alert, and morally upright. In a gesture of environmental commitment, the Governor and First Lady participated in a tree-planting initiative titled 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' on the school premises.

Recognized as a beacon for marginalized children, Oju Mission School delivers inclusive, high-quality education in a nurturing and value-driven environment.

