Man Arrested for Communal Slurs in Hyderabad Spare Parts Dispute

A heated argument over spare parts pricing in Hyderabad's Narayanguda turned communal, leading to the arrest of a man for derogatory remarks against India and Hindus. The incident triggered by alleged overpricing escalated into communal insults, resulting in judicial custody for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:39 IST
Man Arrested for Communal Slurs in Hyderabad Spare Parts Dispute
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained for allegedly making derogatory remarks against India and the Hindu community during a confrontation at a spare parts shop near Shalimar Theatre, Hyderabad, as reported by police on Saturday. The altercation began over price disputes, leading to a formal complaint by the shop owner.

The alleged incident took place after the man was informed by his mechanic that he had been overcharged for spare parts purchased from a shop in the vicinity. This sparked a heated exchange with the shop owner, who insisted the accusation was unfounded, triggering a larger conflict.

The situation intensified when the accused allegedly resorted to communal rhetoric. According to police, the man insulted India's integrity and targeted the shop owner's religion, invoking anger from those present. As tensions escalated, the accused fled, but was later apprehended and placed under judicial custody.

