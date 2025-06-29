Demand for Justice: Kolkata's Law College Gang Rape Sparks Outrage

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh is calling for stringent measures following an alleged gang rape at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba district. According to Ghosh, the suspects should be apprehended based on the victim's testimony.

On Wednesday, June 25, a female student reportedly faced this atrocity on campus. The police have detained three individuals, including the prime suspect, and have organized a special investigation team.

The shocking event, reminiscent of the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder, has ignited political tensions throughout West Bengal. Opposition parties, including the Congress and CPI(M), have staged demonstrations demanding accountability. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police, led by Chief Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal, continues its comprehensive probe.