Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jagannath Rath Yatra: Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, resulted in the death of three people, with several others injured. Eyewitnesses criticized the poor management and crowd control by authorities. Devotees continue to participate in the annual event, which showcases three grand chariots of deities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 10:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jagannath Rath Yatra: Stampede Claims Lives
Distraught people outside post-mortem centre in Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, as a stampede led to the loss of at least three lives on Sunday. Local reports indicate multiple injuries, with further details awaited as the situation developed near the Gundicha Temple.

The scene at the Puri postmortem centre was somber, with families of the victims visibly distressed. One man, who lost his wife in the tragedy, expressed frustration, noting the lack of response from emergency services, including fire officials and rescue teams. He described the incident as 'pathetic and unexpressable'.

Swadhin Kumar Panda, a local resident, criticized the alleged mismanagement at the event. He reported that a new VIP route had been set up, forcing regular attendees to make an arduous exit, which led to increased crowding. Furthermore, unauthorized vehicles contributed to traffic chaos, as the administration struggled to maintain order. Panda accused the Odisha government of obscuring previous casualties from the public eye.

Despite these challenges, devotees from around the world have gathered to witness the annual Rath Yatra, where three grand chariots carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra make their journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The deities will reside there for a week before returning. The much-anticipated event commenced on Friday and is set to conclude on July 1, marking the return of the chariots to the main temple.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025