Tragedy Strikes Jagannath Rath Yatra: Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, as a stampede led to the loss of at least three lives on Sunday. Local reports indicate multiple injuries, with further details awaited as the situation developed near the Gundicha Temple.

The scene at the Puri postmortem centre was somber, with families of the victims visibly distressed. One man, who lost his wife in the tragedy, expressed frustration, noting the lack of response from emergency services, including fire officials and rescue teams. He described the incident as 'pathetic and unexpressable'.

Swadhin Kumar Panda, a local resident, criticized the alleged mismanagement at the event. He reported that a new VIP route had been set up, forcing regular attendees to make an arduous exit, which led to increased crowding. Furthermore, unauthorized vehicles contributed to traffic chaos, as the administration struggled to maintain order. Panda accused the Odisha government of obscuring previous casualties from the public eye.

Despite these challenges, devotees from around the world have gathered to witness the annual Rath Yatra, where three grand chariots carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra make their journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The deities will reside there for a week before returning. The much-anticipated event commenced on Friday and is set to conclude on July 1, marking the return of the chariots to the main temple.