Reliance Power's Global Expansion: Clean Energy Ventures Abroad
Reliance Power is broadening its horizons with plans for a 1,500-MW gas-based power project overseas, actively bidding for initiatives in Kuwait, UAE, and Malaysia. The company also secured major projects in Bhutan and aims to leverage its existing equipment for speedy project execution internationally.
Reliance Power Ltd, under the leadership of Anil Ambani, is setting its sights beyond India, planning to establish a significant 1,500-MW gas-based power project overseas. Sources reveal the company's competitive participation in international tenders, particularly in regions like Kuwait, UAE, and Malaysia.
This strategic move comes as part of Reliance Power's selective global expansion, alongside their recent acquisition of two major power projects in Bhutan: a 500-MW solar project and a 770-MW hydropower venture.
With the pressing global demand for cleaner energy, the company leverages its possession of 1,500 MW of readily available equipment, streamlining its capacity to execute projects swiftly, ahead of typical supplier timelines of three to five years.
