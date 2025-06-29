West Bengal Minister Criticizes NCW's Focus on State Over Alleged Gangrape Case

West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has voiced strong criticism against the National Commission for Women (NCW) for its handling of an alleged gangrape case in Kolkata, questioning the commission's impartiality and urging it to extend its investigations to other states facing similar incidents.

Bhattacharya questioned why the NCW, represented by member Archana Majumdar who recently visited South Calcutta Law College, has not extended its scrutiny to states like Manipur and Odisha. Her comments followed Majumdar's visit and apparent frustration with local police, who allegedly obstructed the commission's efforts in investigating the case.

Majumdar reported difficulties in accessing information, including the victim's location and the crime scene. Despite these challenges, she reaffirmed the NCW's commitment to protect women's rights and plans to continue assessing the police's response and the family's situation. The rapid progress in the case documentation, according to Majumdar, highlighted the potential effectiveness of police action when devoid of political influence.

