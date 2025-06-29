Egypt and China Join Forces to Build $658M Phosphoric Acid Plant
Egyptian companies and a Chinese consortium have signed contracts to build a $658 million phosphoric acid plant in Egypt's New Valley. The plant will produce 250,000 tons of concentrated phosphoric acid in its first phase. Key participants include Abu Qir Fertilizers and Misr Phosphate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:40 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
On Sunday, several Egyptian companies finalized contracts with a Chinese consortium to construct a phosphoric acid plant in Egypt's New Valley. The consortium includes China State Engineering Corp and East China Engineering Science and Technology Company.
According to Egypt's petroleum ministry, the plant will require a hefty investment of $658 million. Upon the completion of its first phase, it is expected to produce 250,000 tons of concentrated phosphoric acid.
Key Egyptian participants in this ambitious project include leading fertilizer producer Abu Qir Fertilizers and the state-owned Misr Phosphate, among others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CIL's Strategic Investment in Talcher Fertilizers: Reviving India's First Coal Gasification Plant
Fertilizer Shortage Sparks Concerns in Maharashtra's Kharif Season
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Fertilizer Price Gouging
Dangote’s Ambition: Africa’s Path to Fertilizer Self-Sufficiency
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government Over 'Fake' Fertilizer Scandal