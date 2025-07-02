Delhi HC slams civic bodies over deplorable public toilets, orders action plan

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday strongly criticised the city's civic authorities for neglecting the upkeep of public toilets, describing their actions as apathetic and negligent. The court was hearing a petition highlighting the unsanitary and unhygienic conditions of public conveniences across Delhi, particularly impacting the dignity and safety of women.

A division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the fresh photographs submitted by the petitioner showed unacceptable conditions, noting that similar situations likely exist in other parts of the capital. Authorities like Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were found to have failed in performing their duties toward maintaining these essential public utilities, said the Court.

Though the status reports were filed by MCD, NDMC, and DDA, the court found that the actions taken were inadequate. The DDA cited a survey by IIT BHU and ongoing corrective steps, but the bench emphasised that results on the ground remain unsatisfactory. The Court directed all three bodies to formulate a detailed, expert-backed action plan within their respective jurisdictions to ensure accessible and functional public toilets. These plans are to be presented at the next hearing.

The PIL, filed by Jan Seva Welfare Society, called for increased and better-maintained public urinals across Delhi. It stated that the constitutional right to health and hygiene, and flagged the risks of infectious diseases due to poor sanitation. The plea also invoked the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission, urging that Delhi, being the nation's capital, should lead by example in providing clean and safe sanitation infrastructure. The Court reiterated that maintaining public hygiene is a fundamental civic responsibility and must be urgently addressed at the highest administrative levels. (ANI)

