Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Leadership Speculations Stir Congress

In the midst of political upheaval, Karnataka's Congress party continues to grapple with rumors of leadership changes. Janata Dal (S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy condemned the internal disarray, arguing that dissatisfaction and disruptive activities within the party are adversely affecting the state's common populace.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, seeks to dispel doubts, firmly asserting his intention to complete his five-year term. His Deputy, DK Shivakumar, voiced unyielding support for Siddaramaiah, aligning with the party high command's resolution to maintain the current leadership structure.

Adding to the speculation, Congress MLA BR Patil clarified remarks about Siddaramaiah's rise to leadership, attributing it to his popular appeal. Despite recent meetings led by Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, party leaders assure the dialogues focused on organizational matters, not potential cabinet reshuffles.

