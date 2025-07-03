PM Modi Honored with Ghana's Highest Award: A Testament of Global Respect
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Ghana's highest national honor, the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, recognizing his influential global leadership. This accolade reflects growing respect from the global South, enhancing India’s international stature. It underscores India's role in inclusive governance and amplifies voices of developing nations.
In a significant diplomatic honor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the prestigious 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana' by President John Dramani Mahama. This accolade marks a substantial recognition of Modi's influential global leadership and reflects the respect and trust of Ghana and the wider global South in India.
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan highlighted that the award is a testament to India's growing international stature and contribution to global consensus-building under Modi's leadership. Modi, who has received 24 international honors, has played a pivotal role in India's transformation into a 'Vishwa Bandhu', or global friend.
Kesavan further emphasized Modi's pivotal leadership during India's presidency of the G20, particularly in integrating the African Union as a permanent member. He underscored India's initiatives to amplify the voices of developing nations, a commitment Modi reinforced by dedicating the honor to India's citizens and its diverse cultural heritage.
