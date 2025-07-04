Srinagar: People gather in big numbers to participate in Muharram procession

People gathered in large numbers on the roads of Srinagar ahead of the traditional Muharram procession on Friday. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said, "This is the third consecutive year when Muharram is being observed. The District Administration has made all necessary arrangements for the 'azadaars'. Police arrangements have been made keeping safety and security in mind... I urge everyone to keep the procession limited to its religious significance... Amarnath Yatra is also going on simultaneously..."

On June 19, Jammu and Kashmir IG VK Birdi chaired a security meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir ahead of Muharram. The security situation in J-K has become very important following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. IGP VK Birdi directed the officials to ensure full proof security arrangements in the state for the peaceful conduct of the events by increasing surveillance upon ANEs and mischief mongers and also increase vigil during night processions.

VK Birdi also instructed the officers to hold coordination meetings with all the stakeholders, seeking their cooperation for the smooth conduct of all the events, it added. The release also mentioned that the participating officers briefed the chair on the security arrangements planned for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Muharram processions, and other significant events.

Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims. In India, the 7-8 crore Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias. Meanwhile, Security arrangements have been heightened in other parts of the country in view of Muharram and the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

On July 3, Moradabad. SP City, Ranvijay Singh, said that the security in the city has been increased whereas CCTV cameras are installed in various parts of the region. SP City, Ranvijay Singh said, "We have made all the arrangements for the Muharram and Kanwar Yatra. All the homework has been done. All the peace committee meetings have been held in all police stations. We have held a meeting with all the stakeholders. Internal departmental coordination has also been done. We have accessed the route for Tazia, and the problems have been addressed. We want the Muharram procession to be successful." (ANI)

