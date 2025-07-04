Left Menu

Badrinath National Highway blocked due to debris falling from the hill near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani

The Badrinath National Highway is blocked due to debris falling from the hillside near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. The state is experiencing heavy rainfall, triggering debris to fall from the hill and disrupting life. The Chamoli Police informed about the incident.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 10:28 IST
Badrinath National Highway blocked due to debris falling from the hill near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani
Visuals from the Badrinath Highway (Photo/Chamoli Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Badrinath National Highway is blocked due to debris falling from the hillside near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. The state is experiencing heavy rainfall, triggering debris to fall from the hill and disrupting life. The Chamoli Police informed about the incident. The National Highway near Nandprayag is a critical route for pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath, making the clearance of the road a priority.

The neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh is also facing severe conditions due to heavy rainfall and cloudbursts. Several houses have been damaged and vehicles washed away due to cloudburst and continuous heavy rainfall. A local whose house has been damaged following a cloudburst said, "Everything got washed away after a cloudburst. We are staying at our relatives' house."

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country, citing favourable conditions for the monsoon. According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, two circulations have formed in Madhya Pradesh and northern Odisha, which are conducive to heavy rainfall.

Alerts have been issued for central India and the western coast, indicating a high likelihood of heavy rainfall in these regions. Eastern Rajasthan is expected to experience heavy rainfall, with the IMD predicting significant downpours in the region. "A circulation has formed in Madhya Pradesh, and another circulation has formed in northern Odisha and surrounding areas. All these conditions are very favourable for the monsoon. An orange or red alert is in place for almost the entire central India and the western coast, due to which we estimate that heavy rainfall may occur in eastern Rajasthan today... Overall, we can say that the monsoon is in an active phase. Heavy rainfall will continue in most parts of India for almost the entire week," said Naresh Kumar.

The IMD's warning serves as a reminder for residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant. The heavy rainfall is expected to have a significant impact on various parts of the country, and the IMD's timely warning will help in minimising the risks associated with the monsoon. For Delhi, the IMD has predicted overcast skies and rain for the next couple of days, with the monsoon potentially reaching the region within the next few days.

Notably, on June 29, India welcomed the monsoon, arriving eight days ahead of its expected onset date of July 8. The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, covering the entire Delhi region, according to the IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025