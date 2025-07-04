Left Menu

ED raids eight places in Jharkhand in money laundering case against ex-state Minister Yogendra Sao

The raids have been underway since early morning in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and Ranchi, based on an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 10:52 IST
ED raids eight places in Jharkhand in money laundering case against ex-state Minister Yogendra Sao
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search and survey operations on Friday at eight locations in Jharkhand in connection with a money laundering investigation against former state minister Yogendra Sao, his family members, and associates. The raids have been underway since early morning in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and Ranchi, based on an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources told ANI.

The raid pertains to the "generation of substantial proceeds of crime through activities such as extortion, illegal sand mining, and land grabbing." Similar raids ED had conducted on March 12 last year at 20 locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh related to Sao, Amba Prasad, MLA and their other family members and associates under the provisions of the PMLA in connection with a case related to criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining and land grabbing.

ED had initiated an investigation based on more than 15 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Jharkhand Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and the Arms Act, 1959, against Sao, his family members, and his associates. It is alleged in the FIRs that Sao, Amba Prasad, along with their associates, are involved in various kinds of criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining and land grabbing, as a result of which they have acquired proceeds of crime.

During the course of the search operation on March 12, 2024, an unexplained cash amount of approximately. Rs 35 lakhs, digital devices, fake stamps from circle offices and banks, and various incriminating documents, including handwritten receipts and diaries, were recovered and seized. Evidence related to illegal sand mining in the state of Jharkhand was also seized during the searches. "The proceeds of crime generated from such criminal activities have been identified to be acquired in cash and subsequently utilised for further business activities and for the purchase of several immovable properties," ED then said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025