Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut expresses grief over devastation in Himachal Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi and actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday expressed grief over the massive devastation caused by floods in her home state of Himachal Pradesh. In a post on social media X, Ranaut shared that she was advised by Jairam Thakur to halt her visits to the flood-affected areas.

"It is heartbreaking to see massive flood devastation in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching flood-affected areas in Seraj and other areas in Mandi, but advised by respected leader of opposition Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji to wait untill the connectivity and reach to the affected areas are restored. Red alert is issued by Mandi DC today as well. Awaiting authorities' approval on the same, will be there soonest possible. Thanks," the post read. Earlier on Friday, several houses were damaged and vehicles were washed away due to the cloudbursts and heavy rainfall in the state over the last 24 hours.

A local whose house has been damaged following a cloudburst said, "Everything got washed away after a cloudburst. We are staying at our relatives' house." At least 37 people have died and Rs 400 crore worth of property was damaged as torrential rains disrupted life across Himachal Pradesh, according to the state Disaster Management Authority.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, the state has suffered damages amounting to more than Rs 400 crore due to incessant monsoon rains. Search, rescue, and relief operations are underway, particularly in the worst-hit Mandi district, where several roads remain blocked and essential services are disrupted.

"We have recorded over Rs 400 crore in losses so far, as entered in our system. But the actual damage is likely to be much higher," said DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, while speaking to the media on Wednesday. "Our primary focus at the moment is on search, rescue, and restoration. Detailed damage assessment will take time," he added.

The worst-affected area remains Thunag subdivision of Mandi, where major restoration efforts are in progress. (ANI)

