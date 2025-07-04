"Best example of an individual who had qualities of a good soldier was Peshwa Bajirao": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stated that the best place to establish a memorial for Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao was the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasia. Speaking at the unveiling of the warrior's statue in Pune, Shah stated that Bajira had the traits of a good soldier.

"He has done incredible work for the country and for our independence... The best example of an individual who had the qualities of a good soldier was Peshwa Bajirao... In 21 years, he fought 41 wars, and no one can break that record..." Shah said while addressing the people at the unveiling ceremony. He further stated that if the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj had not been taken forward by Peshwa Bajirao, the country's original character would have been lost.

"If the legacy continued by Shivaji Maharaj wasn't taken forward by Peshwa Bajirao, the country's original character would have been lost. He fought not just for our country but also for our 'Swaraj', Shah further stated. He further stated that it was the responsibility of 140 crore Indians to take forward a vision of the country that Bajirao had.

"It is the responsibility of the 140 crore Indians to take forward a vision that Peshwa Bajirao had for the country, and we are doing it. One of the best examples is our Operation Sindoor..." he further added. Shah was welcomed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the airport for his two-day visit in Pune.

The visit is expected to include several high-level meetings, public addresses, and organisational reviews across the state. "Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji arrived in Pune for a two-day visit to Maharashtra. At the airport, Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji and senior workers welcomed him," read a post from the Office of Amit Shah on X. (ANI)

