Left Menu

"Best example of an individual who had qualities of a good soldier was Peshwa Bajirao": Amit Shah

He further stated that the if the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj was not taken forward by Peshwa Bajirao, the country's original character would have been lost and the basic structure would continue to exist.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 14:23 IST
"Best example of an individual who had qualities of a good soldier was Peshwa Bajirao": Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stated that the best place to establish a memorial for Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao was the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasia. Speaking at the unveiling of the warrior's statue in Pune, Shah stated that Bajira had the traits of a good soldier.

"He has done incredible work for the country and for our independence... The best example of an individual who had the qualities of a good soldier was Peshwa Bajirao... In 21 years, he fought 41 wars, and no one can break that record..." Shah said while addressing the people at the unveiling ceremony. He further stated that if the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj had not been taken forward by Peshwa Bajirao, the country's original character would have been lost.

"If the legacy continued by Shivaji Maharaj wasn't taken forward by Peshwa Bajirao, the country's original character would have been lost. He fought not just for our country but also for our 'Swaraj', Shah further stated. He further stated that it was the responsibility of 140 crore Indians to take forward a vision of the country that Bajirao had.

"It is the responsibility of the 140 crore Indians to take forward a vision that Peshwa Bajirao had for the country, and we are doing it. One of the best examples is our Operation Sindoor..." he further added. Shah was welcomed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the airport for his two-day visit in Pune.

The visit is expected to include several high-level meetings, public addresses, and organisational reviews across the state. "Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji arrived in Pune for a two-day visit to Maharashtra. At the airport, Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji and senior workers welcomed him," read a post from the Office of Amit Shah on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025