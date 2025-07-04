PM Modi-led BJP govt provided vaccine to 130 crore Indians: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, praised the PM Modi-led BJP government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting India's achievements in manufacturing vaccines and protecting its citizens. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Poona Lifespace International in Pune, Shah said, "When we faced the biggest pandemic of the century, India was one of the first countries to manufacture a vaccine. PM Modi-led BJP government provided vaccine to 130 crore Indians and protected them."

Shah emphasised the importance of societal participation in addressing health issues, saying, "No matter how much a government does, it cannot manage everything. By the time society takes part in it, health issues don't become a movement, no government can protect all the citizens of the country..." "Today, I am delighted that at PHRC Life Science Organisation in Pune, people from the Marwadi and Gujarati communities have come together with a vision to start a new direction, a new perspective, and a new era. With this in mind, they have decided to advance medical services, medical education, and medical work on a 14-acre campus with 14 lakh (1.4 million) square feet.", Shah added.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the inauguration ceremony of the Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre, built by the Shree Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in Pune. He praised the society for creating a modern and beautiful building that represents the Gujarati community in the country. In his address, Shah said, "I was in Pune for a while during my early life. When I received the invitation, I was curious about it. But it all became clear when I saw your full catalogue along with the invitation," Shah said.

Amit Shah described the building as the "most beautiful building representing Gujarati society in the entire country." "This is the Shree Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj, the most beautiful building representing Gujarati society in the entire country. When I was a minister in the Government of Gujarat, the then Chief Minister and today's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, granted ₹5 crore for the development of buildings for the Gujarati community," he added.

The centre was constructed through contributions from members over 13 years, from 2012 to 2025, without controversy and with proper guidance. Shah appreciated the society's efforts in building a thoroughly modern structure with a business-oriented perspective, serving various types of enterprises.

"I had a vision in my mind about what the Pune Gujarati Bandhu Society might look like. But when I saw it in person, I realised that this is not just a public institution, it is a thoroughly modern structure built from a business-oriented perspective, serving us and various types of enterprises. I firmly believe that this building reflects the evolving dynamics of the society it represents. From 2012 to 2025, over 13 years, members of the society have come together, contributing according to their capacities. Whether through donations, time, or effort, everything was done without controversy and with proper guidance. That is how such a beautiful building has come into existence," he said. Shah praised Pune, saying it has been a symbol of knowledge, nationalism, social awareness, and freedom throughout the country.

Shah said, "This city, Punya Nagari, has been a symbol of knowledge, nationalism, social awareness, and freedom throughout the country. It has led from the front at every stage in history. When India fought against the Mughals, it was Shivaji Maharaj who laid the foundation of 'Hindavi Swarajya' from this land. During the British era, it was here that Lokmanya Tilak roared, 'Swaraj is my birthright.' That one sentence became a mantra for youth and ignited the freedom movement across the country. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, we eventually achieved independence. This sacred city has been the birthplace of our Vedas and Upanishads, our literature and arts. At the same time, Maharashtra has also led the way in social reform. Many saints of the Bhakti movement have come from here." Shah highlighted the significance of Gujarati culture, saying, "Wherever a Gujarati lives, there will always be Gujarati culture".

"The Shree Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj of Pune has been an integral part of Maharashtra and Pune since 1913, spanning over 112 years, and has grown in step with the region's progress. After joining the party, I travelled the country for 116 days. During that journey, a journalist in Nagaland asked me, 'Do you still remember Gujarati?' I told him, 'Wherever a Gujarati lives, there will always be Gujarati culture."' Because wherever Gujaratis go, they are like sugar in a glass of milk; they mix in smoothly, enriching the place. Gujaratis never struggle to move forward; they help the entire region progress." Earlier, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived in Pune for a two-day visit to Maharashtra. He was welcomed at the Pune airport by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior BJP leaders and party workers. The visit is expected to include several high-level meetings, public addresses, and organisational reviews across the state. (ANI)

