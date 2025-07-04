Left Menu

PTI | Latur | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:21 IST
After video of farmer pulling plough goes viral, Latur outfit gifts him pair of bullocks
A 75-year-old farmer from Maharashtra's Latur who was seen in a viral video pulling a plough on his farm in the absence of oxen due to financial constraints has been gifted a pair of bullocks by a local outfit.

The video had evoked tremendous empathy from netizens for the plight of Ambadas Pawar, with many ruing the dire state most farmers find themselves in while others admired him for his grit and never-say-die spirit.

On Friday, the Latur district unit of Krantikari Shetkari Sanghatana presented him with a pair of bullocks, with the animals being brought to his house in Hadolti here in a procession amid music and dance.

A charitable trust from Telangana also visited Pawar and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as direct financial aid. Maharashtra's Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil has pledged to help clear Pawar's debts entirely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

